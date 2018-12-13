Chargers get on board, trail 14-7

Getty Images

The Chargers got a much needed touchdown to climb back within a seven points of the Chiefs. But now they have to figure out a way to stop Patrick Mahomes, who has done whatever he’s wanted against the Chargers defense.

Philip Rivers, who threw an interception on his first pass of the night, threw a touchdown on his seventh. He now is 6-of-7 for 85 yards, finding Mike Williams for the 3-yard score with 9:43 remaining in the second quarter.

It was the eighth touchdown of the season for Williams, but his first since he had two against Arizona on Nov. 25.

Williams has two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.