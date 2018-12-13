Chargers put Trevor Williams on IR among roster moves

Getty Images

The Chargers made multiple roster moves prior to tonight’s game.

In addition to the previously reported elevation of running back Troymaine Pope from the practice squad, the Chargers also added linebacker Kyle Wilson to the active roster.

To make room for them on the roster, they waived linebacker Tre’Von Johnson and put cornerback Trevor Williams on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Williams, a former starter there, has been dealing with injuries all season, from an ankle which kept him out of training camp and the preseason, to the recent knee problem.