Chiefs pick Philip Rivers; Patrick Mahomes throws TD

AP

Philip Rivers threw an interception on his first pass. Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown on his seventh pass.

It’s Chiefs 7, Chargers 0 only 5:51 into the game.

Steven Nelson intercepted Rivers on a deep pass intended for Tyrell Williams at the Chargers 49.

The Chargers needed 10 plays to get in the end zone, the 10th time this season they have scored on their opening drive, the eighth touchdown.

The Chiefs converted two third downs, including one in which Mahomes scrambled left and then right, buying time before completing a 6-yard pass to Damien Williams to the Chargers 15. Adrian Phillips was in coverage on Williams.

Phillips then was draped on Mahomes on Mahomes’ touchdown throw.

Mahomes waited until the last minute as he rolled toward the right sideline with Phillips all over him. It appeared Mahomes was throwing it away . . . until Demarcus Robinson caught it in the end zone for a 5-yard score.