Chiefs rolling toward AFC West title, up 14-0

Getty Images

The Chargers’ AFC West hopes are fading fast, and the first quarter just ended.

Los Angeles ran seven plays, picked up two first downs and 30 yards, threw an interception and punted on its first two drives. The Chiefs scored touchdowns on drives of 49 and 80 yards.

It’s 14-0, with the Chargers driving after a 38-yard completion from Philip Rivers to Mike Williams and in need of a touchdown to stay in it.

Chiefs running back Darrel Williams caught the 11-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes, the second touchdown pass for Mahomes on the night and the 45th of the season. Damien Williams played a key role in the drive, with two runs for 7 yards and two catches for 42 yards.

Demarcus Robinson caught Mahomes’ first touchdown of the night.

Mahomes went 9-of-14 for 85 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter.