Devin Funchess on drop in playing time: Nothing is frustrating

Getty Images

Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess is set to become a free agent in the offseason and it appears the Panthers are getting a jump on acclimating themselves to life without him.

Funchess was in on at least 71 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in each of the team’s first 10 games of the season, but missed Week 12 with a back injury and has returned to see much less playing time in the last two games. He’s played 61 snaps over the last two weeks and has just one catch.

DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel and Jarius Wright have been seeing more action, but Funchess says that he’s not stressing over the change in circumstances.

“Nothing is frustrating,” Funchess said, via Joe Person of The Athletic. “I’ve gotta be smart with my back and make sure everything’s good. And when I’m out there, try to make sure my guys can make a play, as you saw. I’m trying to spring DJ. I’m trying to spring [running back Christian McCaffrey]. I’m trying to spring everybody. Just make sure my body is healthy and try to do what I can for the W.”

The Panthers season has gone off the rails during their current five-game losing streak, so it’s not surprising that the team would be looking for the right mix of players to get a better result. Should they fail to settle on one that wins them Monday night’s game against the Saints, the end of the season and Funchess’ potential exit will feel much closer.