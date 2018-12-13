Eric Berry, Tyreek Hill will play; Melvin Gordon officially out

Getty Images

The Chargers officially ruled out running back Melvin Gordon. He hoped to play, testing his injured knee before pregame warmups, but Gordon will miss a third consecutive game.

The Chargers already had ruled out Gordon’s backup, Austin Ekeler, who has a neck injury and a concussion.

Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome will share the load tonight.

The Chargers’ other inactives are defensive end Chris Landrum, center Cole Toner, tight end Sean Culkin, receiver Dylan Cantrell and nose tackle Brandon Mebane.

The Chiefs will have safety Eric Berry and receiver Tyreek Hill, both of whom the team listed as questionable Wednesday. Berry will make his 2018 debut after missing the first 13 games with a heel injury. Hill has heel and wrist injuries.

Running back Spencer Ware (foot) won’t play. The Chiefs listed him as doubtful.

The Chiefs’ other inactives are receiver Sammy Watkins (foot), left guard Cam Erving (knee), receiver Gehrig Dieter, offensive guard Kahlil McKenzie, tight end Deon Yelder and linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon.