Ezekiel Elliott has full practice; Zack Martin remains out

Ezekiel Elliott said Wednesday his day off from practice was merely a rest day and not some concern over a stinger. Sure enough, the Cowboys running back returned to practice Thursday with a full workload.

The league’s leading rusher is expected to play Sunday.

Defensive end Randy Gregory did not practice Thursday, but it was not injury related.

The Cowboys’ injury report otherwise remained the same.

Receiver Tavon Austin (groin), linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) and left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) remained limited, and defensive lineman David Irving (ankle), right guard Zack Martin (knee) and tight end Geoff Swaim (wrist) remained out.