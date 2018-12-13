Ezekiel Elliott will practice Thursday, Zack Martin won’t

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott did not practice on Wednesday after suffering a stinger during last weekend’s game over the Eagles, but said later in the day that sitting out was more about making sure he’s “fresh for Sunday” after picking up 40 touches in the overtime win.

It appears one rest day was all Elliott needed to feel like he’ll be playing with a full tank against the Colts. Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said that Elliott will practice on Thursday when the team gets back on the field.

Right guard Zack Martin will not be joining him on the field. Martin aggravated an existing knee injury against the Eagles and there was hope earlier in the week that he’d be able to continue playing through it.

Given the Cowboys’ lead in the division and Martin’s importance to the offense, they may opt to go the other way now that he’s missed two practices. If that’s the case, Connor Williams would start in place of Martin against Indianapolis.