Jalen Ramsey is ready to talk contract with Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars were quick to shoot down rumors that they were interested in moving cornerback Jalen Ramsey before this year’s trade deadline.

So if they’re serious about keeping him, Ramsey wants to see it expressed in numbers.

Via Mike DiRocco of ESPN.com, Ramsey said he doesn’t know where he stands with the organization, but if they want to put his mind at ease he’s ready to start talking about his next contract.

“Like I said, I’m going to let my agent and the front office handle that, but after what came out here, what was it five weeks ago or however many weeks ago it was, yeah I’m feeling like yeah, if y’all serious about that [a potential trade] not being real, then y’all need to make it happen,” Ramsey said. “If not, then maybe what came out five weeks ago will happen. We’ll see.”

Ramsey has one year left on his rookie deal plus the club option for 2020, and they could always franchise tag him after that. But they could extend him after this season, and he’s clearly ready to see what they think.