Jets rule out Isaiah Crowell and Quincy Enunwa

The Texans won’t have to tangle with the Jets’ leading rusher or receiver as they try for their 10th win of the season in New Jersey on Saturday.

Running back Isaiah Crowell and wide receiver Quincy Enunwa were both ruled out for the game when the Jets released their final injury report of the week on Thursday. Crowell has a toe injury and Enunwa is dealing with an ankle injury.

Elijah McGuire would be the likeliest back to step up in Crowell’s absence, although he’s also on the injury report with an ankle injury. McGuire is listed as questionable for Saturday.

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson also drew a questionable tag. He was added to the injury report with a foot injury on Thursday.

Linebackers Jordan Jenkins (shoulder, ankle) and Kevin Pierre-Louis (shoulder) round out the questionable group. Linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu is out with a concussion.