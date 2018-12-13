Josh Johnson: Being back in the NFL like going to Disneyland every day

Getty Images

When Josh Johnson last started a regular season game in the NFL, he replaced an injured Josh Freeman at quarterback for a Buccaneers team coached by Raheem Morris.

In other words, it’s been a while since Johnson has opened a game at the helm of an offense but that will change when Washington takes on Jacksonville this Sunday. Johnson relieved a completely ineffective Mark Sanchez in last Sunday’s loss to the Giants and led a pair of touchdown drives to make the final score 40-16, which led Jay Gruden to tap him as the starter shortly after the game ended.

“This is like going to Disneyland every day for me, for real, because just a week ago, I was at home in the hood, chilling with the kids, chilling with my family and thinking on the couch that I might never play in the NFL again,” Johnson said, via the Washington Post. “But a week later, look at me now, I’m here starting with a great opportunity to get us a victory this Sunday against Jacksonville.”

Johnson is only in his second week with the team, but has a couple of things working in his favor in terms of grasping everything he needs to know to run the offense. He played under Gruden in Tampa and Cincinnati and he’s also seen just about every kind of offense in a career that’s featured stops with 11 other NFL teams and the Sacramento entry in the short-lived UFL.