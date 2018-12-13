Kentavius Street begins practicing with 49ers after ACL tear in spring

Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers got their first chance to see defensive tackle Kentavius Street on the practice field on Wednesday.

The 49ers selected Street with a fourth round draft pick in May despite Street sustaining a torn right ACL during a pre-draft workout with the New York Giants.

Street began the season on the non-football injury list as he continued to rehab his injured knee which was surgically repaired in April. He can practice for up to three weeks and could, theoretically, be activated any time over that span. However, with the 49ers 3-10 and the team far outside the postseason hunt, there’s zero reason to play him until he’s fully recovered heading into next season.

“He won’t be playing in the games, but we can have him out on the practice field soon,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday.

Street played defensive end at North Carolina State, but the 49ers plan to initially start him out inside at tackle.

“We’re going to put him inside,” Shanahan said Wednesday. “He’ll play a little inside probably in pass-rush situations and we can put him at big end, too. He’ll be running the card team (scout team) so he’s not playing our defense. So, we’re going to put him at all of those D-Line spots.”

Street had 38 tackles with 6.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks, three pass break-ups, and two fumble recoveries during his senior season at NC State.