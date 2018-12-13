Looking at the key non-QBs in tonight’s AFC West showdown

Getty Images

The Chargers and Chiefs square off on Thursday night in what will be the most important regular-season game in the history of the rivalry, at least since the merger.

For Thursday’s PFT Live, we merged all non-quarterbacks from both organizations into one pot and drafted the most important people for the game.

Check out the video, and chime in with your own thoughts below. And chime in on the Twitter poll. Or both.

A Chiefs win gives Kansas City a third straight AFC West crown, and clinches a bye. A Chargers win opens up the race for the division title — and the No. 1 seed.