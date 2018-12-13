Malik Jackson thinks he’s on way out in Jacksonville

Getty Images

The Jaguars signed defensive tackle Malik Jackson to a six-year deal before the 2016 season, but Jackson doesn’t expect to see the second half of that contract.

Jackson has moved from the first team to a reserve role in recent weeks with 2018 first-round pick Taven Bryan and isn’t having a hard time reading the tea leaves about what that means for his situation. Jackson has a $15 million cap number for next season and he knows that doesn’t work for a player who is coming off the bench.

Jackson also knows that means he needs to put some good play on tape for other teams and that hasn’t happened often enough this season.

“With my situation, I’m playing for 31 other teams potentially,” Jackson said, via Jacksonville.com. “I have to show these teams that I’m playing at a high level. I’m a pass rusher with one sack. So I have to show this team that I’m consistently still getting to the quarterback, but I’m just not finishing. So for me, I have to show a lot of people a lot of things about who I am and what I am and what I’m continuing trying to build for myself.”

Jackson’s release would leave $4 million in dead money on the cap, but the $11 million in savings will matter for a Jaguars team that needs to shed some salaries even with the cap set to go up next season.