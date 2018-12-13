Mark Davis: Amari Cooper is “a great, great player” who didn’t fit our system

Getty Images

Raiders owner Mark Davis says the decision to trade wide receiver Amari Cooper was not a reflection on Cooper’s talent.

Instead, Davis says, Cooper just wasn’t a fit for Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s offense.

“He was a great, great player. We always had the fastest guy on the field no matter what,” Davis said. “It just didn’t work out in our system.”

That explanation doesn’t make a lot of sense. If Cooper is a “great, great player,” Gruden should have found a way to make the system take advantage of his talents.

That’s what Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has done. Cooper has played very well for the Cowboys since they sent a first-round draft pick to Oakland to get him, and as a result that first-round pick won’t be as valuable to the Raiders: At the time of the trade, the Cowboys were 4-5 and their first-round pick appeared likely to land in the first half of the first round, but now the Cowboys are atop the NFC East and likely to be shipping a first-round pick somewhere in the 20s to Oakland.