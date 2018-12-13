Mark Davis open to many options for next year, with an exception

Getty Images

The NFL wants to know where the Raiders are playing next year pretty quickly.

According to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that the league needed to know their destination by the end of January.

“It has nothing to do with the litigation,” Goodell said. “It’s simply about trying to make the schedule, to get confirmation. Mark has expressed that he’d like to be in Oakland.”

Well, sort of. Davis admitted the possibility of staying in Oakland was an option, but the fact Oakland is now suing him makes it complicated, though he had the option to pay $7.5 million to rent their current home for nine more games (since they’re hosting one of the international games) before their planned arrival in 2020.

“Emotionally, I don’t want to pay for my own lawsuit,” Davis said. “But for the fans, it’s something I’ve got to think about.”

Raiders president Marc Badain, however, said of the offer to stay: “That’s now off the table.”

Davis was trying not to rule any options out, which would include playing at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara with the 49ers, in San Diego’s empty stadium, or playing at nearby college stadiums.

He seemed to cross San Antonio off as a potential destination, however: “The only thing about San Antonio is the turf. I’m not really a fan of that.”

Either way, a decision is going to have to come fairly soon.