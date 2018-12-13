Odell Beckham says quad getting better, but unsure about this week

Getty Images

Perhaps when Odell Beckham Jr.’s finished playing football, he can get into athletic training.

Because the Giants wide receiver just offered one of the best injury updates ever.

Via Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Beckham said his quadriceps issue was “much better” than last week. But when reporters asked for the specifics of his problem, Beckham said he wasn’t sure.

“I don’t know,” he said. “S— ain’t right.”

Beckham was a late scratch last week, and went to get more tests today. He’s still unclear about his status for this week’s game with the Titans.

And if we learned anything from this exchange, it’s how very wrong Giants coach Pat Shurmur was when he said Beckham should stop talking about injuries. He should talk about everyone’s injuries.