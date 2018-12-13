Panthers left tackle Chris Clark out of practice with knee injury

Getty Images

In a season full of injury replacements, the Panthers have another one to worry about on their offensive line.

Left tackle Chris Clark was a new name on their report Thursday, held out of practice with a knee injury.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said that he hoped Clark would be available for Monday’s game against the Saints, with their season on the line.

“Today we wanted to give him a little rest and see how he is,” Rivera said, via the team’s official website. “We’ll see how he responds to the work he did on the side. We expect him to be ready to roll.”

The Panthers signed Clark off the street after the opener, and he’s started all 12 games for them since. The 33-year-old has spent time with the Texans, Broncos, Vikings, and Buccaneers. If he can’t play, they’d likely turn to veteran backup Marshall Newhouse.

The Panthers put both starting tackles (Matt Kalil and Daryl Williams) on injured reserve before the start of the season, though the makeshift group played well for a stretch (12 sacks through the first eight weeks, 13 in the five weeks since).