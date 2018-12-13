Pat Shurmur reminds Odell Beckham not to talk about injuries

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham didn’t practice yesterday, and coach Pat Shurmur didn’t offer any real updates on his star receiver’s injured quad.

He’s hoping his star receiver doesn’t offer any more updates on social media about it either.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Shurmur seemed to make reference to Beckham announcing his own news last week when asked where things stood now.

“I think he’s getting better each day, but we’ll know more as the week goes on,” Shurmur said. “And I encourage our players not to talk about their injuries. So hopefully that’s about all you’ll get out of it.”

Beckham’s post last Friday was the first mention of the injury, and then there was confusion, as the Giants later listed him as limited for the first time, then suggested he was playing against Washington, only to circle back on Saturday and say he was out and not even traveling to the game.