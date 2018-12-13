Pete Carroll doesn’t dispute Frank Clark’s assessment of an extended Super Bowl XLIX hangover

Posted by Mike Florio on December 13, 2018, 11:12 AM EST
Immediately after the Seahawks’ decision to throw the ball at the goal line resulted in a Super Bowl loss instead of a Super Bowl win, it became obvious that multiple Seahawks players would have a hard time getting over it. Three years later, the Seahawks have finally cleared out anyone who couldn’t forget about the decision that kept Seattle from launching a bona fide football dynasty.

Defensive end Frank Clark, who arrived after Super Bowl XLIX, said after Monday’s win over the Vikings that “we’ve had this spirit over us, that Super Bowl lingering from 2015,” and that  “I feel like for the longest [time] we had that cloud over us, like people wouldn’t get over it.”

Pete Carroll didn’t dispute Clark’s assessment when meeting with reporters on Wednesday.

“He gets to say whatever he wants to say,” Carroll said. “I trust Frank. I didn’t read it, but if Frank feels that way then there’s probably something to it in Frank’s mind. There aren’t many guys around here that wouldn’t understand that or have any reference to that. . . . It’s a pretty good thought.”

Clark had more thoughts  about the Seahawks post-Super Bowl XLIX era, and regarding one of the most important players on those great Seattle teams.

“When I showed up in 2015, the first [draft] coming after that year, it was hectic around here,” Clark said. “You had a lot of guys that still felt their [negative] ways and stuff like that. But at the end of the day it was just a lingering effect. You could tell. You could tell the whole vibe. I don’t want to dwell into the past too much because I didn’t have anything to do with that. Most of the players here didn’t have nothing to do with that. That’s how crazy it is. Change happens so fast in the NFL. . . . But the difference from then to now is we’re finally starting to let that off, we’re finally starting to let that off our shoulders and take that weight off.”

The departure of any players who would still be feeling salty about Super Bowl XLIX helps, and Clark is salty about former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman calling the new Seahawks a “middle of the road” team.

“At the end of the day, ‘middle of the road,’ that’s Richard Sherman being Richard Sherman,” Clark said. “He’s not in this locker room anymore, so his opinion really doesn’t matter. You know what I mean? They’ve got problems over there in San Fran that he needs to be worried about. At the end of the day, this is my team now. This is my defense. Richard Sherman and his era is over here.”

It’s indeed a new era in Seattle, and as quarterback Russell Wilson said earlier in the year, the 2012 vibe has returned to the franchise. With the fumes of Super Bowl XLIX finally gone, maybe these new Seahawks will end up playing in Super Bowl LIII, LIV, and/or LV.

10 responses to “Pete Carroll doesn’t dispute Frank Clark’s assessment of an extended Super Bowl XLIX hangover

  2. Wilson had a 10 point lead in the 4th. Sure, the interception is his fault, but he’s not the one who gave up the lead. Those defensive players that couldn’t get over it need to take ownership of that fact.

  5. A team with a bunch of overpaid ego maniacs. What could possibly go wrong? The Seahawks went from a team that completely annoyed everyone, to a team you can actually cheer for. Not only are they doing well in a year that was supposed to be a rebuild, but their cap situation for next year is going to be one of the best in the league. Barring an extreme overpayment of Russell Wilson, who’s contract expires next year, they should be in good shape to make a run. Now if they could just get their fans to invest in an actual player’s jersey, instead of the self indulgent “12”.

  6. But the very play before Lynch was stopped by Hightower, and the Pats were staying ready for another goal line run, so it made sense to pass or have Wilson scramble and clearly the Pats would half-expect Wilson to scramble, so a quick pass wasn’t a bad idea. The BIG PROBLEM was it was a stock play the Pats had seen so often that they actually practiced for it – and the Hawks telegraphed so obviously that a rookie DB saw it instantly.

    As to hangovers, that’s the designed norm of Parity Rules. Win or lose the SB your guys want paying more than your cap allows, or they get hunted, staff too, you then pick last or next to it in drafts and waivers, and your schedule gets harder. This is why the Belichick-Pats run is so remarkable – and why 31 owners hate him and do anything possible to stop him.

  7. I agree with bizzare. funny how just getting rid of a few talking heads can change the entire perception of a team. I will admit I was hoping all those old mouths were gonna hang around too long so when we got our next chance at them would could run up the score and gloat. But Seattle denied me my revenge. Well play Seattle well played.

  8. According to the Richard Sherman stories the problem actually started the year before following the Super Bowl win. Most teams win the Super Bowl and everybody is happy but with Sherman and some of these other guys winning it all just made them all the more jealous of Russell Wilson. It’s actually remarkable they made it back to the Super Bowl the next season given how much in-fighting there apparently was.

  9. As to hangovers, that’s the designed norm of Parity Rules. Win or lose the SB your guys want paying more than your cap allows, or they get hunted, staff too, you then pick last or next to it in drafts and waivers, and your schedule gets harder.
    =====

    Parity didn’t wreck the Seahawks.

    Enormous egos did.

    And injuries were the nail in the coffin.

  10. The reason the Pats are so successful is due to Belichick understanding that every player has a shelf life and that getting hungry young guys with a mix of veterans will make his team a powerhouse each year. I believe Pete Carroll is finally starting to understand this.

