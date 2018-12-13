Ramon Foster: Three-game losing streak has actually been good for us

Getty Images

No matter how much lipstick you put on a pig, it’s still a pig but that’s not stopping Steelers guard Ramon Foster from reaching for some amid a three-game losing streak.

Foster said that he thinks the “skid has actually been good for us” because being humbled during the season reminds teams “that you’re not as good as you think you are.”

“In a sense that it makes guys realize that, hell, we have to go to work,” Foster said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “You almost have to get in training camp mode in a sense that this is what we need to fix. We have to concentrate on what we need moving forward. And if we get that going, this is essentially the start of our playoffs. You get a chance to play some good, quality teams that know us or at least have a really good team able to beat us and we have to be better than them in this next stretch of games we have.”

Loss of focus was a topic of conversation late last season because the Steelers kept making references to their game against the Patriots when they had other games to play before facing New England. That chatter has not been going on this season and it will be harder to argue any bright sides to losing streaks should the Steelers fall short against the Patriots again this weekend.