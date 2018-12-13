Report: Carson Wentz has fracture in back, will not need surgery

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has a fracture in his back.

The Eagles’ medical staff discovered the fracture after Wentz went through a battery of tests, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Wentz had been having CT scans on his back throughout the season, but the fracture was just revealed.

The injury will reportedly not require surgery, but it is unclear whether Wentz will be able to return this year. He is not expected to play on Sunday against the Rams.

A fracture in the back is certainly not a good thing, although quarterbacks have suffered such injuries without missing much time in the past. Derek Carr missed just one game after suffering a fracture in his back last year, and Tony Romo and Cam Newton have suffered fractures in their back and missed only one game as well.

But if the Eagles lose on Sunday they’re likely out of the playoffs, and it probably wouldn’t make much sense to risk further injury to Wentz, the franchise quarterback whose durability is becoming a concern.