Report: Carson Wentz having MRI on back Thursday

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is not expected to play on Sunday night against the Rams because of a back injury and that injury may keep Wentz from playing again this season.

Wentz is reportedly set for further tests to see if that will be the case. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that a scan of Wentz’s back on Wednesday was “inconclusive” and that he is going to have an MRI Thursday in hopes of gaining more clarity on his outlook.

Wentz appeared on the injury report in October with a back issue, but was a participant in practice at that point. This Wednesday’s practice was the first one he’s missed since being cleared to return from last year’s torn ACL in September.

Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles will start for the Eagles if Wentz isn’t able to play.