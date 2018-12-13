Report: Eric Berry to start, play a limited number of snaps Thursday night

Getty Images

It appears the long wait for Chiefs safety Eric Berry‘s return to the lineup will end on Thursday night.

Berry tore his Achilles in the first week of the 2017 season and has not played this season due to a heel injury that has hampered him since the summer. His practice work has ramped up in recent weeks, however, and signs have pointed to Berry making his debut on Thursday night for the last week or so.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Berry is expected to be in the starting lineup for Kansas City against the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. From there, he’s reportedly set to be on a “pitch count” as the team does not want him doing too much after such a long time out of game action.

If all goes well for the Chiefs, the rousing ovation that should greet Berry’s return will be matched by one that celebrates a division title at the end of the game. If all goes well for Berry, Thursday night will set the stage for a return to the role he played on the Kansas City defense before last year’s injury.