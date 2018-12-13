Report: Kyler Murray getting draft grade from College Advisory Committee

Getty Images

There have been mixed messages about whether Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray will try for an NFL career or if he will stick with baseball after being drafted in the first round by Oakland A’s.

A lot goes into such a decision and it seems Murray is doing his homework. Karyn Kahler of SI.com reports that the University of Oklahoma submitted Murray’s name to the College Advisory Committee for a draft evaluation. The CAC grades underclassmen as potential first-round picks, potential second-round picks or advises them to return to school.

Returning to school isn’t an option for Murray, who signed a contract with Oakland allowing him to return for one more college football season. That contract also has a provision calling for Murray to pay back some of his $4.6 million signing bonus if he opts for a pro football career, so it behooves Murray to know if scouts view him as a top pick or not.

Murray’s baseball agent Scott Boras has said in the past that Murray won’t play football, but sounded a bit different when discussing his client at baseball’s winter meetings this week.

“When you win the Heisman Trophy, you’re going to have a lot of information come to you and be looked at,” Boras said. “All I know is that Kyler has a tremendous opportunity to be a great baseball player and he knows that. I think, certainly, that opportunity is already in place, and he has every intention to be in spring training and advance that interest.”

Any team drafting Murray in the NFL would hold his rights through the 2019 season even if he does not sign a contract.