Report: Melvin Gordon won’t play tonight

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will not play tonight, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gordon tested out his injured knee in pregame warmups. He conferred with coach Anthony Lynn and General Manager Tom Telesco afterward and shook his head no, via DiGiovanna.

That means Gordon will miss his third game after injuring his knee Nov. 25.

The Chargers had listed Gordon as questionable for tonight with hopes that he would play. But they clearly didn’t like his chances, promoting Troymaine Pope from their practice squad.

Los Angeles already had declared Gordon’s backup, Austin Ekeler, out with a neck injury and a concussion. That leaves Justin Jackson, Detrez Newsome and Pope.