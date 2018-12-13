Rob Gronkowski has had great success vs. Steelers

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has owned the Steelers in his career, which is why the Steelers vowed this week not to let Gronkowski beat them.

He has 39 receptions for 664 yards and eight touchdowns in six games against the Steelers. His 110.6 yards per game against the Steelers are the highest he has had against any team he’s opposed more than once, according to Ryan Hannable of WEEI.

“Just playing ball,” Gronkowski said Thursday. “Just going out and doing what we’ve got to do, preparing throughout the week and going out and executing. Just executing, playing and that is what we have to keep on doing. Been having a good practice week this week. Got to keep on building chemistry out there with the whole offense. When we go out there Sunday we have to be prepared mentally and physically and we have to execute plays in order to put up points.”

Gronkowski hopes to do what he’s always done against the Steelers despite their focus on stopping him.

“I feel like they will throw a lot of things,” Gronkowski said. “I have seen a lot from them before — a lot of coverages, a lot of split safety, post safety, man, zone. They switch it up a lot, too. So, I have had a couple of guys before — a linebacker has covered me one time, a safety, or a corner. To tell you the truth, they actually mix it up a lot and you have to be prepared for it all, whatever coverage or whatever guy it is.”