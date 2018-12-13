Ryan Tannehill remains limited

Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill still is expected to start for the Dolphins on Sunday “unless something crazy happens.” But the Dolphins quarterback remained limited in practice Thursday.

The team continues to list him with the right shoulder injury that kept him out five games, but the shoulder isn’t what ails him now. It’s the ankle injury.

Offensive lineman Ja’Wuan James accidentally stepped on Tannehill’s foot as Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler sacked the quarterback. Tannehill missed two plays before returning to lead the Dolphins to a last-play miracle win.

Tannehill said Wednesday he was “encouraged” by how his ankle felt.

Receiver Danny Amendola (knee) returned to practice on a limited basis. Cornerback Cornell Armstrong (ankle) and James (quad) were full participants after being limited Wednesday.

Running back Kenyan Drake (shoulder), receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder) and tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) were among those who remained limited Thursday.