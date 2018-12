Getty Images

Erik Swoope didn’t even have time to get a few good meals.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Saints are releasing the tight end they claimed off waivers yesterday.

Swoope has been dealing with knee problems this year, but when well, he has shown flashes of playmaking skill.

The former college basketball player spent last season on injured reserve, and had eight catches for 87 yards for the Colts this year.