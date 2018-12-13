Steelers bringing in Shaun Suisham to work with Chris Boswell

Getty Images

The Steelers need help at kicker. But instead of signing a new one, they’re bringing back an old one.

Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the Steelers will bring in former kicker Shaun Suisham to work with current kicker Chris Boswell.

Suisham spent five seasons with the Steelers, from 2010 through 2014. The 36-year-old has been out of the NFL since then.

The Steelers have opted to stick with Boswell, who in August signed a contract through 2022, after working out Kai Forbath and Matt McCrane earlier this week.

Boswell has had a rough year. He has missed six field goals and five extra points. Most recently, he slipped and fell while attempting a 40-yard field goal that would have forced overtime at Oakland.