Steelers fan who choked pregnant Chargers fan has been identified

Getty Images

Last Sunday night’s loss by the Steelers to the Chargers produced images of a troubling moment between a male Steelers fan and a pregnant Chargers fan. The Steelers fan at one point had his hand on the throat of the Chargers fan, as the two engaged in a confrontation.

Heinz Field previously issued a statement explaining that it was attempting to identify the Steelers fan who assaulted the Chargers fan. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Steelers fan has been identified.

That said, his identity has not been made public, and it remains to be seen whether he is charged. Obviously, the filing of charges necessarily would make his identity public.

Either way, the best way to deter this type of behavior in the future is to make sure that those who engage in this type of behavior receive what they deserve. Nothing more, but definitely nothing less.