Posted by Michael David Smith on December 13, 2018, 9:47 AM EST
Steelers running back Stevan Ridley is preparing to face the Patriots on Sunday, and he’d love to show them they were wrong to get rid of him.

Ridley told the Boston Herald that he felt the Patriots treated him like “trash” after he spent his first four seasons in the league in New England. He suffered a serious knee injury in his fourth year, which was also the final year of his contract, and after that he said the Patriots wanted nothing to do with him.

“I was trashed after an injury,” Ridley said. “I’m just going to put it that way. I’m not going to say specifically, but to be a starter for [the Patriots] for four years, to tear my ACL and never get a call back, that’s a tough pill to swallow.”

It’s been a tough road back for Ridley since that injury. In 2015 he played for the Jets and had just 36 carries for 90 yards. In 2016 he played for the Falcons and had just three carries for seven yards. In 2017 with the Steelers he had 26 carries for 108 yards, and this year in Pittsburgh he has 23 carries for 60 yards. Not exactly the kind of production Ridley would hope for, as a player who once had a 1,263-yard season for the Patriots.

Steelers starting running back James Conner is dealing with an ankle injury, so Ridley may get plenty of opportunities to stick it to his old team.

23 responses to “Steelers’ Stevan Ridley eager to face the team that treated him like “trash”

  6. All teams have cut players based on injuries. Doesn’t his recent production justify the decision not to bring him back? If Bell came back he would have been cut and if Conner was healthy, he wouldn’t see the field much Sunday.

  7. Dude has been with seven organizations since the Patriots let him go four years ago. I get it that guys gotta get themselves hyped up but maybe they were right?

  9. The reason they didn’t want you back wasn’t your knee Fumblina, it was because you never lift up to your draft status and they had better options. Welcome to the business of the NFL

  11. Ummmm looking at those stats it looks the Pats made the right call. And for all of you Pats haters that say that shady things go on in Foxboro, then why don’t ex-disgruntled players spill the beans on their old team?? I mean, dozens of players come and go every year, where are the disgruntled ex-Pats writing books on how the Pats cheat?? There are non because the Pats are just better than your team…

  12. His production after the Patriots suggest that they were correct in moving from him… but instead of focusing on how he’s not been good the last few seasons he’s fixated on the fact some other team recognized his loss of production and moved on. Makes sense 🙄

  13. I liked Ridley when he played here. But if he thinks he’s the only player cut loose following an injury in the history of the NFL, he is delusional. Happens everywhere. It’s a tough business.

  14. Bill tells every player: “Don’t take it personally”. It’s a ruthless, Darwinian, production based business in which players have the opportunity to make a lot of money, but little is guaranteed. Belichick never takes it personally when players build their reputation in his system then leave for a better deal.

  16. If you need this sort of juvenile reason to get up for a game then you have no business calling yourself a professional.

  19. I guess the Pats were supposed to give him a 5 year 40 million dollar deal after that happened??
    Ridley sounds a couple cans short of a six pack to me!!!
    Hey Ridley, it’s NOT. What have you done for me lately, it’s WHAT CAN YOU DO GOR ME GOING FORWARD……based on his stats since then it looks like the Pats saw it would be nothing & made a smart business decision….. man up & deal!!!

  20. Actually Stevan, it was much more likely due to the fact that you could never, ever, hold on to the ball.

  21. Did the Pats ever publicly badmouth/trash him (or, for that matter, any other player) before or after? Nope. But it’s nice to see that if nothing else at least Stevan’s picked up the Tomlin Way.

  22. @brwmstr:
    none of “those people” posted here, so what are you ranting about? only guilty parties explain before they’re even accused.

    former players dont spill beans, but former staffers and coaches? songbirds they are, and they’ve told plenty.

  23. Unfortunately, that is the “Patriot Way”. I don’t agree with it, don’t condone it, but on the other hand, this dude put the ball on the ground in key situations too many times. That will put you in Beichick’s dog house for life.

