Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Looking at some potential Bills targets in free agency.

Dolphins RB Frank Gore is still motivated.

Run defense has been a major issue for the Patriots all season.

The Jets and Giants will have neutral end zones this week (they may not recognize them for other reasons).

Ravens S Tony Jefferson is close to returning.

Bengals LB Vinny Rey is determined to prove himself every week.

Browns G Joel Bitonio is getting help with Pro Bowl voting from his grandmother.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says there’s “no panic” (as fireworks go off in the background).

Texans OLB Jadeveon Clowney owned up to his mistake.

Colts C Ryan Kelly is feeling confident about the health of his knee.

Jaguars OL Josh Wells is ready to come off injured reserve.

The internet has had plenty of fun with Titans RB Derrick Henry‘s 99-yard touchdown.

Broncos QB Case Keenum says he has to play better.

Chiefs S Eric Berry‘s appearance in a hype video has fans fired up.

Chargers S Adrian Phillips has “elite” football intelligence.

The Raiders offensive line situation has gotten even worse.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was inspired by two special guests.

Giants QB Eli Manning is going to “keep the blinders on” for the next three weeks.

Durability has to be on the Eagles’ mind as they think about extending QB Carson Wentz‘s contract.

Washington coach Jay Gruden has found the one thing wrong with his offense.

Bears CB Sherrick McManis has a chance to step up after the injury to Bryce Callahan.

Lions LB Jarrad Davis is coming off a stretch of impressive games.

Plenty has changed for the Packers since the last time they saw the Bears.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer’s daughter defended him, while taking shots at the fan base.

The Falcons are looking for DE Takk McKinley to make a comeback.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey is filling up the stat sheet.

Saints LB Demario Davis is fired up about his first playoff appearance.

Buccaneers DE Jason Pierre-Paul is proving his value as a run defender.

As bad as the Cardinals are now, they’ve been worse. (Note: It can always get worse.)

The Rams added some needed offensive line depth.

49ers RB Martt Breida returned to practice.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says he wants LB Mychal Kendricks back next year.