Vikings expect Trae Waynes back this weekend

Most of the focus on the Vikings this week has been on the offense as a result of the decision to fire offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, but their fulfilling their hopes of getting into the playoffs will require a strong performance from their defense in the last three weeks as well.

Having all hands on deck will make it more likely that they get that performance and the team feels good about getting cornerback Trae Waynes back this weekend.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said on Thursday, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, that he expects Waynes to play after missing the team’s loss to the Seahawks with a concussion. Waynes was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, which shows he’s made some progress in getting cleared through the league’s concussion protocol.

Waynes has 35 tackles and an interception in 11 games this season.