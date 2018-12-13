Washington’s Mason Foster says his cousin posted profane Instagram message

Getty Images

Washington linebacker Mason Foster‘s Instagram account recently sent a direct message saying, “F–k this team and this fan base.” After that went public, other social media users posted screen shots of other profane messages from Foster’s Instagram, including a homophobic slur.

Now he’s saying it didn’t come from him. Foster gave a statement today apologizing but also saying it was his cousin, not him, posting those messages.

“I want to clear up some issues that have recently come to light in regards to comments that were made on my Instagram page to my fans and followers,” Foster said, via the Washington Post. “Following the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, I gave my cousin permission to run my Instagram account to drive awareness for the My Cleats My Cause game the following week. It was brought to my attention this week that he was engaging fans on the platform in a negative light and was responding to messages directed at me with inappropriate language and derogatory remarks. Once I was made aware of this the account was immediately deactivated.”

Although Foster acknowledged it was a poor decision to give his cousin control of his social media, he said his cousin’s posts were not a reflection of how Foster really feels.

“These remarks in no way reflect my ideals and values as a teammate and a man,” Foster said in the statement. “I want to sincerely apologize to my teammates, coaches, the entire Redskins organization and most importantly the fans for the negativity that these messages created.”

Washington Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams said today that he was “very, very” disappointed in the social media kerfuffle. Just one more disappointment in a season that’s rapidly swirling the drain.