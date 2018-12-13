Xavien Howard running, but not practicing

Getty Images

The Dolphins were able to pull out a win against New England without the help of cornerback Xavien Howard last Sunday, but they’d prefer to have Howard on hand as they try to close the season on a winning streak.

There’s no word yet on whether that will be the case for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. Wednesday did bring some positive news about his recovery from a knee injury that reportedly required him to have surgery.

Howard has resumed running, which is a step in the right direction. He isn’t practicing at this point, however, and head coach Adam Gase said the team needs to see Howard can play “the way he needs to play” before he’ll return to the lineup.

“You’re always hopeful, at the same time we’ve just got to make sure … the lateral movement is really the key to everything,” Gase said, via the team’s website.

Bobby McCain and Minkah Fitzpatrick took the lead at cornerback with Howard out of action last weekend.