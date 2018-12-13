Zach Brown sees “writing on the wall” about future in Washington

Getty Images

Mason Foster isn’t the only Washington linebacker airing his frustration with the state of affairs in the organization.

Zach Brown started the first 12 games of the season, but didn’t start last Sunday’s game against the Giants after missing time during the practice week with an illness. Head coach Jay Gruden cited the illness as the reason for the change, but Brown called that “kind of contradictory” because he didn’t practice much last year because of a knee injury and it didn’t affect his status.

Shaun Dion Hamilton started in Brown’s place and the team has designs on having Reuben Foster in the lineup next season, which has Brown feeling like the first year of the three-year deal he signed in the offseason is the only one he’ll see to completion.

“I mean, you see the writing on the wall,” Brown said, via the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “It is what it is. I’ve just got to contribute to the team and help us make the playoffs. I think they’re just going in a different direction towards everything. I’m going this direction, they’re going that direction. I’ll talk to them, but right now I’ve just got to focus on beating Jacksonville.”

Moving on without Brown would save Washington $5.75 million under the salary cap while leaving $3 million in dead money.