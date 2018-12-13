Zach Ertz: Everyone has full confidence in Nick Foles

Getty Images

It’s a back injury rather than a torn ACL this time and it’s not certain that the Eagles will be playing without quarterback Carson Wentz, but the prospect of a late-season turn to Nick Foles is a familiar one to the team.

Foles took over in the wake of Wentz’s knee injury last season and muddled through the regular season before heating up in the playoffs on his way to winning the Super Bowl MVP after beating the Patriots. He started the first two games of this season before Wentz was cleared to return and has been on the bench since then, but the memories of last year mean more to tight end Zach Ertz than any potential rust.

“I saw Nick, a lot of guys saw Nick, and kind of called him out,” Ertz said, via ESPN.com. “I just wanted everyone to know that everyone has full confidence in the guy. No one is asking him to do too much. We just want him to be himself. But at the same time, guys love playing for him. Guys love his personality. And I wanted him to know that everyone had his back.”

Should Foles get the call against the Rams and beyond, he’ll have a chance to benefit along with the team. Foles will be a free agent after the season and helping the Eagles make the playoffs once again would be a pretty good sales pitch for a team looking for help this offseason.