Al Riveron admits Bobby Wagner blocked field goal should have been flagged

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 14, 2018, 5:22 PM EST
AP

A pivotal moment in the Seahawks’ win over the Vikings on Monday night came when Seattle’s Bobby Wagner blocked a field goal with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. One official threw a flag, but after a conference, the referees announced that there was no penalty.

Today NFL V.P. of Officiating Al Riveron admitted that there should have been a penalty. In his weekly video, Riveron showed the play and said that Wagner should have been flagged.

“In this case, this is a foul,” Riveron said. “He’s gonna put both hands on a teammate and he’s going to use his teammates to leverage himself to get to the other side. If you use your teammates and/or an opponent to help you to get to the other side to help you block a kick, that is a foul.”

Riveron did not explain why the officials ended up not enforcing a penalty, but the umpire who threw the flag reportedly flagged Wagner for a different but related penalty, against jumping over the line from depth. Another official overruled the umpire, saying Wagner was on the line of scrimmage when he jumped, making it legal in that respect, and none of the officials noticed that Wagner put his hands on teammates to leverage himself.

If the penalty had been called, the Vikings would have had first-and-10 at the Seahawks’ 14-yard line, where they very well might have scored a touchdown and taken a 7-6 lead with just a few minutes remaining in the game. It was a costly no-call for Minnesota, and a fortunate bad call for Seattle.

Permalink 34 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

34 responses to “Al Riveron admits Bobby Wagner blocked field goal should have been flagged

  4. I couldn’t figure out why commenters were arguing that it wasn’t a penalty. It couldn’t have been more clear. Did it make a difference, we’ll never know? The only certainty is that it is far from the last bad call or non-call that will be made this year.

  8. You didn’t need to convince anyone outside of Seattle fans and apparently Wagner and the ST coach that block was illegal for a number of reasons, he leveraged over the two lineman to clear the line. The two lineman held the offensive lineman down so he could clear the call. Call whichever you like.

  10. Ask Terry McAulay about them missing the David Moore TD, oh wait you don’t have too cause he’s already on Twitter saying they blew that call too.

  11. Sorry the Vikings record isn’t because of one bad call. And that game wasn’t lost because of one bad call. The Vikings are just not very good, specifically on offense. SKOL!

  12. You mean the one a ref saw, threw a flag on then changed his mind and apparently didn’t know if he saw it or not? What happened to the ref(s) that potentially/likely decided the game between that and the phantom pass interference on Rhodes? The usual, “hey, you tried, you’ll get ‘em next time.”

  14. ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    December 14, 2018 at 5:39 pm
    It’s always been the NFL against the Vikings. We get screwed again, nothing new.

    —-

    What about the calls that gifted you a tie?

  15. -Feels like a gray area – Since it was leaping to get past the LoS then attempting the block. Leverage refers to using hands to get additional height to block. Since Wagner leaped then attempt the block afterward past the LoS, seems a bit unclear.
    LEVERAGE
    (o) Jumping or standing on a teammate or opponent to block or attempt to block an opponent’s kick.
    (p) Placing a hand or hands on a teammate or opponent
    to gain additional height in the block or attempt to block an opponent’s kick.
    (q) Being picked up by a teammate in a block or an at tempt to block an opponent’s kick.
    LEAPING
    (r) Clearly running forward and leaping in an obvious at tempt to block a field goal, or Try-kick after touchdown and landing on players, unless the leaping player was originally lined up within one yard of the line of scrimmage when the ball was snapped

  16. Hey Seattle fans, I guess this is another example of the NFL trying to build up that LA market right? I mean, that’s the conspiracy theory you all believe if an official makes one call that benefits the Rams or Chargers. 🙄

  17. This wasn’t just a mistake. It was blatant homerism and on purpose tilting of the game so that the desired team and Star Quarterback would win ensuring they would get into the playoffs.

  18. Why does the NFL bother admitting mistakes made on the field 4 days later? Everyone outside of Seattle knew it was a penalty, and all this does is aggravate the Vikings fans all over again.

  20. On a typical play with guys running all over the field, you can at least understand a missed call.

    But on a field goal, the whole play takes place right near the line, and it is inconceivable that an entire crew can miss something that was blatantly obvious to everyone watching.

  21. Minnesota totally wins that game if not for that call. That’s why they fired DeFilippo, right? The NFL probably planted DeFilippo in Minny to undermine their entire season. It’s all rigged!

  22. As bad as the Viking offense played in that game, they were that close to having a great chance to take the lead and hold on to win. Just a bad break, and you move on and hope the team plays better so it doesn’t come down to one bad call.

  23. Sad as it is, that wasn’t the most egregiously called game. Chargers/Chiefs was even worse. apparently, placing your hand on an opponent in the secondary constituted defensive holding, unless it didn’t…Great timing by the league, just as they embrace gambling, the officiating hits all time lows.

  25. jman967 says:
    December 14, 2018 at 5:41 pm
    You didn’t need to convince anyone outside of Seattle fans and apparently Wagner and the ST coach that block was illegal for a number of reasons, he leveraged over the two lineman to clear the line. The two lineman held the offensive lineman down so he could clear the call. Call whichever you like.
    ++++
    I’m a Seahawks fan, and yes, it was illegal. The problem is that the ref threw the flag for what he thought he saw, jumping over the line from depth. Since that didn’t happen, they picked up the flag.

    The refs screwed this one up. And as another poster said, we’ll never know how the game would have ended up if the right call was made.

  26. The foul that was flagged was not a foul, jumping over the line from depth, because Wagner was on the line. So what were they to do, say, oh yeah the flag was for a foul that wasn’t but he did “leverage” so we’ll call that instead?

  28. Is anyone really surprised that the Hawks get a call that goes in their favor while playing at home on Monday night? Look at the track record over the last 5-6 years in particular.

  29. minneanderthals says:
    December 14, 2018 at 5:45 pm
    ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    December 14, 2018 at 5:39 pm
    It’s always been the NFL against the Vikings. We get screwed again, nothing new.

    —-

    What about the calls that gifted you a tie?
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    You mean gifted the cheese a tie? Kendrick’s had a horrible roughing the passer call against him that allowed you a fresh set of downs and led to a TD. Add that to our kicker missing 3 FG’s, and you were never in the game son.

  30. “and a fortunate bad call for Seattle.”

    An ongoing pattern of fortunate bad calls favoring Seattle late in games going back to the Fail Mary.

  31. Blah blah says:
    Hey Seattle fans, I guess this is another example of the NFL trying to build up that LA market right? I mean, that’s the conspiracy theory you all believe if an official makes one call that benefits the Rams or Chargers

    Don’t worry both LA team will get bumped out in the first playoff game they play this year too but yeah the NFL has been playing favorites for a long time. They don’t want the Rams to fail AGAIN in LA just like they have a vested interest in making sure certain stars are in the playoffs.

    They tilt the game to produce the results they want, and by having teams play with different sets of rules.

  32. Meh, the Vikes would still have had to move the ball after that — it’s all water under the bridge. The Hawks deserved to win.

    Once again, I see certain cheesers have chimed in on the Vikings numbers, and neglected to reference the number 781, which is the number of days since the Packer last beat the Vikings.

  33. ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    December 14, 2018 at 6:09 pm
    minneanderthals says:
    December 14, 2018 at 5:45 pm
    ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    December 14, 2018 at 5:39 pm
    It’s always been the NFL against the Vikings. We get screwed again, nothing new.
    —-
    What about the calls that gifted you a tie?
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    You mean gifted the cheese a tie? Kendrick’s had a horrible roughing the passer call against him that allowed you a fresh set of downs and led to a TD. Add that to our kicker missing 3 FG’s, and you were never in the game son.

    —-

    Ok, Daughter. Phantom roughing the subpar passer call that nullified the game clinching INT?

    Let’s be real here. The Vikings should have another loss. Everyone knows it.

  34. Seahawks games are rigged.. Half their team should be banned from the league from slippery Pete to Frank Clark to Kendricks.. dynasty. 2012s. Stay classy Seattle.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!