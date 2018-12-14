Allen Robinson listed as questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Allen Robinson didn’t practice on Wednesday because of a hip injury, but returned as a limited participant on Thursday and continued making progress on Friday.

Robinson was a full participant in the Bears’ final practice before Sunday’s game against the Packers and that would seem to put him on a path to playing in that contest. The Bears did not guarantee Robinson will be in the lineup, however.

Robinson was listed as questionable for the game, but might have drawn a probable tag if the league still allowed teams that option.

Two other Bears are also listed as questionable. Safety Eddie Jackson didn’t practice Friday and is listed with a shin injury while defensive tackle Bilal Nichols was limited with a knee injury. That’s been the case in recent weeks for both players and they have been in the lineup come gameday.