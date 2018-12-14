Andy Reid: The important thing is learning from this loss

Posted by Josh Alper on December 14, 2018, 7:15 AM EST
The Chiefs led by 14 points in the fourth quarter at home against the Chargers on Thursday night, but they didn’t wind up with a win.

Two touchdowns and a two-point conversion made the Chargers 29-28 winners and left the Chiefs at risk of losing the AFC West title after being ahead of the Chargers all season. Blame for that failure can be laid on the defense for not stopping the Chargers and on the offense for failing to run down the clock after the first Chargers touchdown, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wasn’t looking to point fingers after the game.

“As long as we learn from it, that’s the important thing right now,” Reid said, via ESPN.com. “You don’t take anything for granted at home or anywhere else. You have to bear down. … The best thing we can do is learn from it and make ourselves a better football team.”

It’s not a new lesson for the Chiefs, although they usually wait until the playoffs to blow big leads. They lost at home to the Titans last year after leading 21-3 at halftime and led the Colts 38-10 on the way to a 45-44 loss in 2013.

The Chiefs will be back in the playoffs this year, but Thursday night did little to suggest that the result of that trip will be any better than past seasons.

10 responses to “Andy Reid: The important thing is learning from this loss

  1. Oh wow, the Chiefs have lost 3 total games this season, barely. Let us all panic. I’m not even a KC supporter, I just find it ridiculous how the world ends because a team like the Chiefs, Rams, Pats or Saints drop a game.

  8. Well lets see here. The defensive pass interference call on the last drive was bogus. The receiver on the touchdown pushed off, a non call. The game could have been over tho had the Chiefs offense not gone 3 and out on their final drive. There is plenty of blame to go around. The biggest issue with this game and others is the Chiefs defensive coordinator, he should have been fired at the end of last season, if he doesn’t get the ax at the end of this season it will be the same old thing next season. I have been a Chiefs fan for just over 50 years and I have never seen their defensive unit look this bad. Sutton has to go, his bend but don’t break scheme is BS.

  9. One less than stellar performance resulting in a narrow loss to a divisional opponent at home and you’re ready to write them off as chokers. Whatever. SMH

  10. So coach, by “learning” you mean that next time you will use your time out before the game determining 2-pt conversion once you and your dc and every player saw the other team’s formation and knew there was coverage confusion in the secondary? You have been coaching for 700 years and now you “learned”?

