Antonio Gates “very emotional” about returning to playoffs

Getty Images

The Chargers pulled out a stunning 29-28 win on Thursday night that left the AFC West title up for grabs over the final two weeks of the regular season.

While the division crown is unsettled, the team knows it will be heading to the playoffs one way or another as a result of the win. It’s the first time they’ll be in the postseason since 2013 and tight end Antonio Gates reflected on ending that drought when Thursday night’s game was over.

“Very emotional,” Gates said, via the team’s website. “I think what happens is that you think about all the hard times and the things you had to go through to get to this point. I think that’s what sticks out the most. Any time you’re able to put yourself in a position where you can accomplish certain goals, I think the first thing that comes to mind is the people that did it with you. [The people who] went through the trials and tribulations with you, and just all the sacrifices you’ve put in, and for me, just putting into this organization.”

Gates didn’t return to the Chargers until just before the start of this season and has played a limited role for most of the year. He said he was OK with that because he was focused on the “bigger picture” of winning a title. His four catches for 54 yards helped the Chargers take a step in that direction on Thursday.