Belichick: Past domination of Steelers won’t matter on Sunday

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick doesn’t always answer press conference questions in a word or a grunt. But it’s entertaining when he does.

Regarding his record against the Steelers and against coach Mike Tomlin, Belichick was asked on Friday whether that tells us anything that could happen when the teams get together this week.

“Nope,” Belichick said. “Zero.”

Belichick has won 11 of 14 games against the Steelers and seven of nine against Tomlin. Last year, the fundamental differences between New England’s and Pittsburgh’s approach to situational football became abundantly clear when the Steelers had more than three minutes during replay review of a potential game-winning touchdown to devise a sequence of plays if the score was overturned (it was), but the Steelers’ offense became confused and seemed woefully unprepared following the first play after the reversal ended.

Of course, situational football became a problem for the Patriots against the Dolphins, both at the end of the half when Tom Brady took a sack near the Miami goal line with no time outs and at the end of the game when Rob Gronkowski did his best (worst) Kramer impersonation, bumbling to the ground as he tried in vain to keep Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake from scoring.

So how does Belichick get his team to forget about that one and focus on the next one?

“Yeah, it’s every week,” Belichick said. “That’s the way it is every week, turn the page and move on to the next team.”

That’s better than saying “nobody died,” which was Belichick’s go-to when appearing on WEEI earlier this week. Regardless, the loss may have left enough of a nasty taste in New England’s mouth to make them even more motivated to extend the dominance that Belichick has demonstrated during his 19 years as the team’s coach.