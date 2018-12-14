Bill Fralic dead at 56

Getty Images

Former University of Pittsburgh and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Bill Fralic died on Friday.

The school announced that Fralic, who was 56, died after a long battle with cancer. Fralic was a two-time All-American while playing tackle at Pitt and was selected by the Falcons with the second overall pick in the 1985 draft.

Fralic moved to guard in the pros and was named a first-team All-Pro twice during eight seasons in Atlanta. Fralic, who closed out his career with one season in Detroit, was named to the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 1980s.

“Bill is truly one of the iconic figures in the history of Pitt Athletics,” Athletic director Heather Lyke said in a statement. “He set a tremendous standard for our current generation of student-athletes, not only as an athlete but also for what he went on to accomplish once his playing days concluded. Bill’s reputation for giving back might even transcend his Hall of Fame football career. He was a passionate supporter of Pitt and Penn Hills. Our deepest sympathies to his wife, Susan, and his many loved ones and friends.”

