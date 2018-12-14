Carson Wentz is officially doubtful for Sunday night

Getty Images

On Friday, Eagles coach Doug Pederson described quarterback Carson Wentz as “questionable” for Sunday night’s game against the Rams. Officially, Wentz is less likely to play than that.

The team’s official injury report lists Wentz as doubtful, which technically means that he’s less than 50 percent, and more than zero percent, likely to play.

Pederson also said Wentz will travel to L.A. Even if he does, it now seems clear that Nick Foles, who started the first two games of the season, will be getting another chance to remind everyone that he’s still the guy who won the Super Bowl MVP award earlier this year.