Chargers would host AFC title game at StubHub Center, limited size be damned

Getty Images

The game that will determine the AFC representative in the Super Bowl could be played in an uncharacteristically intimate venue.

Per multiple sources, the AFC title game will be played at the StubHub Center, if the L.A. Chargers qualify to host it. The less-than-30,000-seat facility, which has played host to the Chargers for the last two seasons and will do so for at least one more, will be the site of the AFC championship, if the Chargers earn the right to host it.

The game will stay at the much smaller stadium despite the presence of another NFL-ready properly little more than 10 miles away, regardless of whether the Rams are hosting the NFC championship game on the same day at the Coliseum.

As MDS noted earlier in the day, the possibility of both the Chargers and Rams hosting conference championship games could eventually result in one team playing on Sunday and the other playing on Monday. For now, both L.A. teams could play at home on the same day in January, since they play in separate venues.