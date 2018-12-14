Chiefs corner Kendall Fuller having surgery on wrist

Getty Images

The Chiefs got an important member of the secondary back last night (at least on a part-time basis), but they lost one as well.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller played through what is believed to be a broken wrist last night, and is scheduled to have surgery this morning.

The Chiefs secondary wasn’t very good to begin with, but losing a starter as they prepare for a playoff push is unfortunate.

They got Eric Berry back for the first half last night as he recovers from a persistent heel problem, so that helps, but they’re going to be short on the perimeter now, with rookies Tremon Smith and Charvarius Ward behind Steven Nelson and Orlando Scandrick.