Chris Boswell: Working with Shaun Suisham a step in the right direction

The Steelers reached out to former kicker Shaun Suisham this week as they tried to fix what’s wrong with current kicker Chris Boswell and the two men worked together at practice on Thursday.

Boswell missed two field goals against the Raiders in last Sunday’s loss and he’s up to 11 missed kicks overall this season, which is not what the Steelers expected when they signed Boswell to a contract extension before the season. They spent time looking at other kickers this week, but didn’t sign anyone before Suisham came in to mentor Boswell.

Boswell called the session with his predecessor “a step in the right direction.”

“It’s just good to have another kicker out there, throwing ideas off each other,” Boswell said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He was in the league for 11 years, so it’s always good to have a guy like that around watching. It’s good to have a guy of his caliber.”

Boswell can show what he picked up from Suisham when the Steelers host the Patriots on Sunday.