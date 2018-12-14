Chris Jones continues record-breaking sack streak

AP

The Chiefs might lose games occasionally, but nothing has stopped Chris Jones this season.

The defensive lineman dropped Philip Rivers last night, extending his streak to 10 straight games with a sack.

He already held the record for consecutive games with a sack in a single season, and last night he equaled the mark for players over multiple seasons.

The others with sacks in 10 straight games are Simon Fletcher (1992-93) and DeMarcus Ware (2007-08).

“During this roll of games, I expect him to get at least one sack every game, knowing Chris,” teammate Derrick Nnadi said of Jones, via Lynn Worthy of the Kansas City Star. “He works very hard at his pass rush, and with him it’s bound to happen every week.”

Jones has downplayed the streak, saying it meant “nothing” if they don’t end up with home field advantage throughout the playoffs. They have some work to do on that front, but Jones is proving he’s there to do the work.