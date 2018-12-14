Colts promote Ahmad Thomas from practice squad

Getty Images

The Colts filled the roster spot they opened by waiving tight end Erik Swoope earlier this week.

The team announced that linebacker Ahmad Thomas has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. The move comes after the team ruled linebacker Skai Moore out with a neck injury.

Thomas joined the Colts practice squad after failing to make the Packers this summer. He spent time on Green Bay’s practice squad last year and entered the NFL by signing with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Thomas played safety at Oklahoma in college and made 39 starts for the Sooners before moving on to the professional ranks.